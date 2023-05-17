The Lake Delton Police Department is maintaining its status as an accredited law enforcement agency.

On May 12, the department was unanimously re-accredited by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. LDPD was first accredited in 2017 and extended that for a third, three-year period following an assessment of facilities and operations between April 4-6. It is one of 47 accredited law enforcement agencies statewide.

"This completely voluntary process promotes a healthy internal evaluation to ensure our department is up to date with the most current law enforcement practices and, policies and procedures," said LDPD Lt. Steve Smith, the department's Accreditation Manager, in an email.

He added that the verification and assessment assures that the department is "invested and committed to progressive and professional policing."

Accreditation also increases confidence and trust among community residents and prosecutors because of good management and police practices.

When evaluating law enforcement agencies for accreditation, WILEAG considers factors ranging from organization, personnel, recruitment, commendation and discipline, detainee management, community relations and communication, records, training, and witness/victim rights.

WILEAG first began accrediting agencies in 1998. The current edition of accreditation guidelines, as well as ones from the past, are on WILEAG's website.

In June of 2022, the department opened its current facility on Miller Drive after moving from the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building. Smith said that the new headquarters provides an updated workspace that features a forensic bay for collection and identification of evidence.

Updated standards for re-accreditation pertained to intervention, de-escalation, and use of force, but the process is largely the same as it was in 2017 and 2020, according to Smith.

"The Lake Delton Police Department is proud of our Accreditation through WILEAG," said Smith in his email. "The independent evaluation can usually be counted on to provide guidance on ways to improve for the future."

Daniel Hardman, the department chief who is planning on retiring at the end of 2023, aspired to turn LDPD into an accredited agency when he took over the department from Tom Dorner in July of 2014.

Other area accredited law enforcement agencies include the Baraboo, Middleton, Oregon, Reedsburg, and Waunakee Police Departments, as well as the UW-Madison Police Department.