A planned housing development at a former Mauston school site received a boost from federal funds allocated by Juneau County, and some changes were made to county employees’ hours and benefits structures by the County Board.

Ten resolutions passed during the Juneau County Board meeting on Aug. 15. Among those were three concerning benefits and pay for county employees. The county also passed a funding measure for the upcoming housing development at the former West Side Elementary School site in Mauston.

The West Side Elementary site development will initially feature three 16-unit buildings and could expand to five in future years. Mauston’s Common Council approved the development in a closed session meeting on Aug. 8, as terms of the agreement were still being finalized. The County Board committed $480,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the three-building phase in a 15-5 vote.

County dispatchers received expansion on paid time-off hours to reflect their normal schedules following a unanimously approved resolution that changed leave from a rigid eight-hour schedule to what the dispatcher would normally work, which in various cases is 12.

“We had to change it for dispatchers because what was in writing wasn’t happening,” Cottingham said.

One resolution cleared up a wording error regarding holiday pay for county workers from a July resolution, County Board Chair and 18th District Sup. Tim Cottingham said. The July resolution struck holiday pay from the county ordinance language regarding overtime, and the August resolution reinstalled the wording following confusion that this would mean holiday work is not paid with overtime rates.

“We just went back to status quo with that,” Cottingham said.

The resolution passed with a 19-1 vote. District 21 Sup. Aimee Stieve was the lone vote against it.

Another resolution confirmed overtime pay structure for hourly and salaried employees. Salaried employees continue to receive their normal pay regardless of hours worked, Cottingham said, while hourly workers get paid overtime for hours in excess of 40 per week. The resolution passed unanimously.

Both the holiday pay and salaried versus hourly employee structure reflect statewide policy following the passage of Act 10 under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2011, Cottingham said.

The county also approved an expansion of county employee bereavement stipulations. Employees can take time off at any time following a loved one’s death, and the resolution expanded wording to include other relatives and step-relatives. Cottingham referred to the unanimously passed resolution as a modernization of bereavement policy.

“What we’re noticing now is that when someone passes away, (the person’s loved ones) do everything real quick then have a celebration of life maybe a month or two later or in the spring or whatever,” Cottingham said. “We’re letting a person be able to take their funeral leave that they’re entitled to at that time.”

Just over $84,000 of ARPA funds were pledged towards replacing the computers for the county’s Sheriff’s Office and public safety employees, as well as performing needed repairs for the radio system. The measure passed in a 19-1 vote.

A property on the southeast side of Mauston on State Street was purchased for the county’s Highway Department for just under $80,000 in ARPA funds in a 19-1 vote. The plot is adjacent to existing department property. The board also commended department employee Mike Sorenson for 21 years of service to the county to begin the meeting.