Juneau County has formed a new information technology committee and altered its policies on vehicle disorderly conduct and marijuana use and possession.

At the county's monthly board meeting on June 20, the 21-member board passed all of its resolutions. The second of those measures was to create the new committee, which consists of county Sups. Howard Fischer, Chris Zindorf, and John McGinley.

The new IT committee will oversee the county's IT department and help implement strategies and propose investments in county technology, along with maintaining security and integrity within systems. It is replacing the former Website Committee while the Finance and Computer Committee has become the Finance Committee.

Two new ordinances were passed by a 19-1 vote, with Sup. Aimee Stieve casting the lone vote against both measures. The first established a clearer precedence for disorderly conduct with motor vehicles in the county.

Disorderly conduct with vehicles includes violent or loud activities, acts that are dangerous to people or property, or other actions that are "against the public peace, welfare, and safety." These include unnecessary wheel spinning, engine revving and backfiring, horn blowing, or lifting wheels off the ground.

The measure indicated that law enforcement in the county "can properly deal with such problems as they arise." No official penalties were listed in the passed ordinance.

Penalties for marijuana use in the county are now made to better align with state statutes for possession of all forms of the substance. Stieve objected to the portion of the ordinance that gives law enforcement more flexibility with charging offenses relating to marijuana and its paraphernalia.

"Reducing penalties not only gives a message that use of mind-altering drugs is not serious," said Stieve, adding that drug dealers would be emboldened by a relaxed stance. "The ordinance allows the possibility for law enforcement to be capricious or discriminatory in their charging of individuals."

She added that the same offense could result in civil penalties for some and criminal charges for others under the new ordinance.

Sup. James Ryczek voted in favor of the measure, but did raise concerns regarding paraphernalia classifications. He mentioned how devices used to administer insulin and other treatments for medical conditions can be confused with drug use devices.