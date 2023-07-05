The Ho-Chunk Nation has changed leadership and its returning president, who has served in the role before, was sworn in on Wednesday, July 5.

Jon Greendeer, who was the Ho-Chunk Nation President from 2011 to 2015, returned to his former role after earning the most votes among three candidates in an April 10 runoff election. Greendeer, a write-in candidate, earned 369 votes in the March 7 primary election that featured 10 official candidates. He will serve for the next four years.

A tie for second place at 145 votes between Robert Mann and Lanette Walker forced the runoff between them and Greendeer. The returning president then earned 490 votes in the runoff, nearly 54% of the vote.

All new officials were officially sworn in during a ceremony at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells as well.

"I'm very proud and excited to work with each and every one of you," said Greendeer in his swearing-in speech after first giving the speech in the Ho-Chunk language.

The returning president added that the garment he wore to the ceremony was gifted to him on the last day of his first term in 2015. He had seen it at an earlier date and said that "if I had one of those, I would probably run for office or stay in office again." After winning another term for 2023, he honored his commitment to wearing the Ho-Chunk clothing.

"We need to represent each of you and take care of all of our families, our villages, our little ones, and our most vulnerable population," said Greendeer. "I can assure you, under this administration, that we will and, today forward, we are standing."

Incumbent President Marlon WhiteEagle earned 77 votes in the primary.

Elections were held for nine other positions within the Ho-Chunk Nation. Five district legislator seats were on the ballot, along with four judicial posts. Six of the nine elections had one official candidate. The other three went to June 6 runoffs after the March 7 primaries.

A District 2 legislator seat had five candidates. The top two finishers, Samantha Day and Robert Funmaker Jr., each received 135 primary votes to move to the general runoff. Funmaker Jr. edged out Day in that race, 169-165 for the seat.

Rodney Rave and Amanda De Cora emerged from a field of four official candidates and 77 write-in votes to advance to the District 1 seat general runoff. Rave won the seat with a 150-116 vote margin.

The open District 3 seat had two candidates, incumbent Darren Brinegar and Saresa Ryckman. 52 write-in votes were cast in that election primary, but Brinegar won both the primary and general runoff, the latter of which was a 152-108 vote for his re-election.

Unopposed primary winners in the Ho-Chunk Nation elections were as follows:

David Klauser won another term as Supreme Court Associate Justice seat

Jodeen Lowe was re-elected Trial Court Chief Judge

Wendi Huling and Michelle Greendeer-Rave are upcoming first-term Trial Court Associate Judges

Sarah Lemieux-WhiteEagle and Paul Fox won second terms in District 3 and 4 legislator seats, respectively.

A total of 286 write-in votes were cast in the six unopposed elections.

