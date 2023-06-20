The Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility fires from May and June are estimated to have cost roughly $8 million in damages.

Beginning on May 14, the waste management plant located just outside of Pardeeville on Wisconsin Highway 16 sustained a series of blazes that eventually destroyed the facility's recycling center. Two large fires on May 14 and 24, as well as a series of minor flare-ups and continued hot spots, contributed to a total loss of four buildings and equipment housed in them.

Assessments of the damage are not complete yet, according to Greg Kaminski, the facility's Solid Waste Director, and county 21st District Sup. Henry St. Maurice, who chairs the county's Solid Waste Committee.

Kaminski said that the waste transfer station, which transfers contents from the facility onto trucks carrying them to a landfill, recycling facility, and two storage facilities are nearly total losses.

"What happened was that the fire was pulled out of the tip area," said St. Maurice. "The wind blew it back in and blew it into the storage area, the oldest buildings on the site which had a lot of materials stored. With the materials, once it got going, it was hard to stop."

The May 14 fire was located in the tip area where trucks offload waste onto a facility floor in a transfer station.

Kaminski said that the May 24 fire began in a pile of cardboard that the wind caused to escalate. He and other plant employees suspect there may have been flammable material inside the pile that ignited. Along with wind, Kaminski said that the dry conditions could also have factored into the fires spreading.

St. Maurice and Kaminski both suspect that possible leaks and sparks from lithium ion batteries in waste and recycling piles could have been a source of the fires. Wind from the southeast was a major factor in spreading the blazes, according to St. Maurice. He also said stockpiling of waste built up "let the fire get away from us."

"One thing the committee has pressed for is a resolution and possibly an ordinance about lithium ion batteries," said St. Maurice, saying that they should be kept separate from regular recycling and waste content. "When you put those things under heat and pressure, they burst in flames."

Kaminski recommended that people dispose of batteries in the same fashion as other electronics, such as televisions and air conditioners. He said that Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility has a special area designated for electronic disposal. Another area electronics recycling facility, Helping Hands Recycling, is located in Reedsburg.

"It's been an ongoing issue for a while now with these lithium ion batteries," said Kaminski. "We think that was probably the cause of possibly both fires."

The Solid Waste Committee held a meeting on June 7 to discuss options regarding the damages, which include the destruction of a $2.2 million recycling line system that was just updated in March of last year.

"We managed to save a few things and the total accounting isn't done for," said St. Maurice. "We've had some problems and we're going to try and work them out."

He added that the committee is looking for insurance to cover the loss of buildings, equipment, and business as a result of the damages. Recycling and waste that cannot currently be processed at the plant have been transported to Adams and Dane counties.

Restoration of the recycling line is the primary focus now at the facility. Future upgrades to the Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility could include a loop road to increase entry and exit pathways from the plant, rearranging processing areas to spread them out more to prevent such fires from contacting highly flammable materials, and improvements to the recycling and waste transfer stations.

"We have a commitment from the county board to build back better than ever," said St. Maurice. "We are going to have fire suppression and better materials handling and probably a lot less stockpiling."

"We had warehouses with a lot of recycling material that were nearby," said Kaminski. "We want to spread that out a little more so that if the fire starts in one spot, everything doesn't go off."

Kaminski added that the rebuilt transfer station may be spread out farther from a rebuilt recycling center.

Waste management facility infernos have been more frequent recently, according to St. Maurice. Both he and Kaminski noted fires at recycling facilities in Milwaukee and Janesville this year.

Close PHOTOS: Columbia County first responders set the stage for HAZMAT training Smoke filled the air surrounding the Rusch Elementary building on Tuesday night, as emergency service agencies from across Columbia County got in some practice time with a chemical fire scenario. It began with a "burning" chemical truck and an officer "down," and grew into the rescue of multiple children doing their best fake coughing and wheezing in the school's library. At its conclusion, each "victim" had gone through the motions of decontamination, jumpsuits and all, in the gym. Though the event was only a simulated emergency, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase says trainings like these allow his team to learn valuable skills in a hands-on environment. "This is one of the greatest things we can do as a county," said Haase. "To be able to bring these all together and have everybody work and be able to see what happens and then walk through it at the end is an amazing opportunity for everybody."