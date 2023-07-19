A large maintenance building in Wisconsin Dells will be located in close proximity to the city's current public works facility.

During a special common council meeting on June 28, the City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a large land plot previously owned by the School District of Wisconsin Dells for a future maintenance facility. Mayor Ed Wojnicz said the facility will house the public works department and the city's electrical utilities.

A nearly 52-acre wooded plot east of the combined campus of Wisconsin Dells Middle School and Spring Hill Elementary School on the east side of Wisconsin Highway 16 is the future site of the maintenance building. An access road to the facility is slated for south off of Wisconsin Highway 23 - Broadway. The site, which is located just south of Spring Grove Cemetery, was initially approved by the city's finance committee on April 18.

The current public works facility is on Broadway on the far east end of the city, and electrical utilities are located on Illinois Avenue. Chris Tollaksen, city public works director, said that there are no long term plans for the department's current facility following the construction of the maintenance building.

"The site we decided on was the school property that we purchased across from what is now the middle school," said Tollaksen. "It is large enough to do multiple things on it."

Tollaksen said the maintenance building will occupy roughly 5 acres on the site and yard space will occupy five more. He did not specify what the other acres would be used for, but said the department was able to get the 50-acre plot for roughly $240,000, which is what it would have cost to get 10 acres in another area.

Dells recommends I-90/94 local alternatives

At its regular monthly meeting on July 17, the City Council also unanimously approved recommendations for Wisconsin Department of Transportation alternatives to two exits off of Interstate 90/94 in the area.

Exits 85 and 87, which are the interstate's interchanges with Wisconsin Highway 13 and U.S./Wisconsin Highways 12 and 16, respectively, are slated to undergo construction later this decade. The city recommended an extension of Highway 13 to meet up with County Highway H and a near-reconstruction of the current diamond intersection at Exit 85.

Tollaksen said the Exit 85 interchange option will allow 60th Street, an access road near the interchange that connects Highway 12/16 to County Highway N, to reopen and remain in use.

"That was a big driver," said Tollaksen. "Keeping that road open and maintaining that sort of access, potentially for emergency response or just general use."

The Exit 87 alternative allows for westbound traffic off of Interstate 90/94 and could open up land for possible development.

"It just seems like a very rational type of thing to do to have Highway 13 continue on and connect to Highway H," said Tollaksen.