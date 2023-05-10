Baraboo took a step toward reducing its carbon footprint on Tuesday night at the strong behest of a local clean energy group.

The city council unanimously approved its membership in the recently-formed Wisconsin Local Government Climate Coalition. Baraboo joined 16 other jurisdictions statewide in the coalition, which was formed in 2020 to provide local governments (villages, cities, counties) avenues for cleaner energy and initiatives that combat climate change.

Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay are three of the coalition's members. Dane, Milwaukee, and Eau Claire counties also have joined.

Marianne Cotter, the co-president of Baraboo clean energy non-profit Powered Up Baraboo, spoke in favor of the city's membership.

"Joining this coalition will enable our city to get access to up-to-date information on possible grants and also learn best practices from other municipalities committed to keeping our quality of life the very best it can be in the face of a changing climate," said Cotter.

She added that WLGCC membership allows Baraboo increased access to resources and research related to environmental sustainability. Baraboo could also become a "resource for other municipalities" with regard to climate concerns, according to Cotter.

Allison Carlson, the WLGCC's executive director, addressed the city council about the organization and benefits to its membership. She said that WLGCC began as a small group of municipalities looking for environmental solutions and that representatives saw the importance of local government when making such decisions.

Representatives from member municipalities are able to have a "collective voice" on climate issues and policies relating to them, according to Carlson, who added that interaction with state government is frequent. Local governments have also benefitted from peer-to-peer discussions regarding sustainability.

City Ald. Scott Sloan, who represents the 7th District and led the meeting in the absence of Mayor Rob Nelson, said that the measure was unanimously approved by the city's Finance Committee at no cost to city taxpayers.

City administrator Casey Bradley added that membership and collaboration with other municipalities could increase opportunities for environmental grant funding and called joining WLGCC a "win-win" because of it and the nonexistent tax impact.

David Olson raised a question regarding an initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of the city 25% by 2025. He mentioned a lack of data on the city's current environmental impact and was concerned on whether or not the city could accomplish the initiative in that period of time.

"I'd hate to see this get passed and get shelved and nothing concrete comes of it," said Olson.

Bradley responded by saying the city is working with Powered Up Baraboo to gather environmental data and will make decisions from there. He also pointed out the LED lighting upgrade slated for the city's Civic Center and hybrid vehicles for the Baraboo Police Department.

More information about the Wisconsin Local Government Climate Coalition can be found on the organization's website.

Library closure

Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Library in the city will be closed from May 13 through June 4 while staff moves items into new areas of the facility, which is nearly done with its renovation project.