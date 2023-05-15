The Reedsburg middle school student who was killed as she was about to board a school bus Friday morning has been identified by friends and supporters as Evelyn Gurney, an 11-year-old attending Webb Middle School.

"She was the sweetest, most kind person you would ever meet," Reedsburg resident Ellie Vielhuber and four other friends wrote on an online fundraiser for Gurney's family, which had raised more than $76,000 from more than 1,100 donations as of Monday. The group's initial goal was $1,000.

Evelyn was waiting for a school bus when the crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 23/33 near Northwoods Drive, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

IAFF Local 5429, a union representing paramedics and firefighters in Baraboo, is also holding a fundraiser. Brian Gurney, Evelyn's father, is a paramedic in the union. L5429 is selling stickers with Evelyn's initials and the number 42, along with two crossing hockey sticks, for $5. The stickers are available at the Baraboo Fire and EMS station or can be ordered via a message to the union on Facebook.

The bus was stopped in the westbound lane when a westbound Ford pickup truck failed to slow down in time and swerved to avoid striking the bus, the Sheriff's Office said. The truck sideswiped the bus on the rear right side, continuing along a driveway on the north side of the highway and striking Evelyn, investigators said. The truck came to a stop in a ditch.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday said it was helping the Sheriff's Office with its investigation.

NTSB, in coordination with Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, is conducting a safety investigation into the May 12 crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup that struck a school bus, and struck and fatally injured a student about to board the school bus near Excelsior, Sauk County, WI. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 14, 2023

Evelyn's death was "a truly devastating time for our entire community and it will have far reaching effects," Reedsburg School District Superintendent Roger Rindo said in a statement Friday. Weekend extracurricular activities in the district were canceled.

No students on the bus were injured, according to authorities. The truck driver, who sustained minor injuries, has not yet been identified by authorities. A small makeshift memorial was set up at the site of the crash.

No information has been released regarding any services for Evelyn.

