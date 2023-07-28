The upcoming Baraboo Fire and EMS District facilities will no longer include student training following the removal of state funding from the budget.

The recently formed Baraboo Fire and EMS District Two will begin receiving bids for two new buildings late this year. Initial plans included a third building to host training for Madison Area Technical College students interested in firefighting and medical response careers.

City officials planned on having $2.5 million in state funding for the training, which was included in Gov. Tony Evers initial budget proposal, but that was removed by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee, said Casey Bradley, the Baraboo city administrator. That effectively ends plans for the student training.

“As the State Budget was working its way through the legislature we were informed that the funding was removed,” said Bradley in an email. “We were planning on this building being co-located on the site of the new main fire station as an independent structure, not part of the main station. Since the state has removed the funding we have also removed that structure from the design plans of the project.”

State Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, a member of the budget committee, said the Baraboo training center was removed after the committee pledged $50 million into a new grant program, Grants for Local Projects.

“Under this new program, the Building Commission is permitted to assist non-state organizations across the state of Wisconsin with construction costs for projects that aren’t state-related but serve a public purpose,” Dallman said in an email. “The (Joint Finance Committee) decided that the Baraboo Responder Training Center would be better served under this program.”

Bradley added that commuting to Madison for training from Baraboo and nearby communities is “certainly a barrier for getting people involved in these career fields.” The city is proceeding with construction of the facilities and will have more information on cost estimates in September, according to Bradley.

Shawna Marquardt, the regional dean for the MATC campuses in Reedsburg, Portage, Watertown, and Fort Atkinson, called the removal of funding “unfortunate” and said it ended the possibility of purchasing the required equipment for the prospective Baraboo facility to be accredited and licensed as a regional center by the Higher Learning Commission. Institutional accreditation is needed for federal financial aid for students.

“The concept of a Regional Training Center in Baraboo would have afforded an opportunity to consolidate, centralize, and enhance these services,” said Marquardt in an email. “We will keep pushing to support our local departments and are open to any conversations about how best we can partner to do that.”

Marquardt added that MATC, also known as Madison College, would continue to assist regional fire and EMS departments with training and seek partnerships to better facilitate it. All four campuses she oversees offer American Heart Association courses such as CPR, advanced cardiac life support, and pediatric advanced life support.