The upcoming Baraboo Fire and EMS District facilities will no longer include student training following the removal of state funding from the budget.

The recently formed Baraboo Fire and EMS District Two will begin receiving bids for two new buildings late this year. Initial plans included a third building to host training for Madison Area Technical College students interested in firefighting and medical response careers.

City officials planned on having $2.5 million in state funding for the training, which was included in Gov. Tony Evers initial budget proposal, but that was removed by the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee, said Casey Bradley, the Baraboo city administrator. That effectively ends plans for the student training.

"As the State Budget was working its way through the legislature we were informed that the funding was removed," said Bradley in an email. "We were planning on this building being co-located on the site of the new main fire station as an independent structure, not part of the main station. Since the state has removed the funding we have also removed that structure from the design plans of the project."

Bradley added that commuting to Madison for training from Baraboo and nearby communities is "certainly a barrier for getting people involved in these career fields." The city is proceeding with construction of the facilities and will have more information on cost estimates in September, according to Bradley.