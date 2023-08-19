For much of his life, Donavan Kath was home schooled, needing the opportunity to learn at his own pace, something most schools do not offer.

But when circumstances no longer made that an option, he sought out another pathway to learning.

That path led him to a training program for young adults called Renewal Unlimited.

Kath said his “mind was blown” when he first showed up to the program, headquartered in Portage. Expecting it to be like a traditional school, he learned the program would allow him to gain work experience alongside doing schoolwork at his pace.

Three years later, Kath, 20, said he feels he has developed more confidence in himself and in his skill set and plans to work in construction.

“You can’t put a price on what you learn here,” said Kath. “You can’t put a price on having the experience of something you could possibly do in the future.”

Renewal has helped create opportunities for families and individuals in the area for nearly 50 years. One of its programs is the AmeriCorps/Wisconsin Fresh Start Program, which provides at-risk youth and young adults with education, employment skills, career direction, paid work and work experience through building houses that the company sells to low-income families.

Program organizers say there are still spots for youth and young adults to sign up for the next Fresh Start program starting September 1.

Fresh Start places an emphasis on helping young people earn their GED/HSED through specialized tutoring. Nearly the rest of the members’ time is spent on a construction site, learning hands-on skills while helping to build homes for financially qualified families that are typically low- to middle income.

“There is basically a whole subdivision of 10 or 12 houses in it that the Fresh Start program built, that have helped elderly people and low-income families,” said said Tony Goodman, lead technical supervisor.

Program organizers say it’s common for subcontractors, such as electricians and drywallers, to spend extra time on project sites with the participants of the program, to help widen their skill sets.

“Most everyone we have worked with have been great that way,” said Jeff Frazer, technical supervisor of the AmeriCorps/Wisconsin Fresh Start Program. “They’ve really all been more than willing to spend their own time helping them, showing them how the tools work and explaining it all.”

Other projects the program has completed include planting trees with the Portage Parks and Recreation Department, working on an all-natural playground at John Muir Park and doing trail work on the Ice Age Trail.

“Once you see the face of a family that struggled living in a home that you just finished working on, brings hope to your heart,” Kath said. “It makes you feel like something you’re doing actually matters to somebody.”

For more information about Renewal Unlimited, Inc. and its AmeriCorps Fresh Start Program visit, renewalunlimited.net