The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation inducted three members into its esteemed group on May 17.

Tim Ennis, Peter Fox, and Jean Dyer Reese are the newest inductees into WDEF's Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame. Each member received the honor for different professions and contributions to the Dells area and school district. Reese received her induction posthumously; she died on Sept. 21, 2013.

"All three of these inductees are WD alumni and have done much for the communities they live in," said WDEF administrator Maggie Fraser in an email. "Their positive impact on the world is being celebrated, in part, because caring people took the time to nominate them."

Ennis, 75, spent his career as a negotiator with the National Farmers Organization and has lived his adult life in southern Iowa. He grew up in Wisconsin Dells and was raised with his 10 siblings on a farm that is the current site of Trappers Turn Golf Club. At Wisconsin Dells High School, Ennis was involved in track, cross country, Future Farmers of America, and Key Club prior to graduating in 1966.

During his high school years, Ennis worked at Del-Bar and Paul Bunyan's Logging Camp Restaurant in the Dells. He later received a degree in Economic Theory from the University of Chicago, where he also was on the wrestling team and received a four-year academic scholarship.

Ennis began his NFO career in 1971 in Corning, Iowa, at 23. He said he commuted from his home in Corning to NFO's new headquarters in Ames, Iowa, for six years before spending seven years employed with Ag Connect, a grant funding organization in Lenox, Iowa, which he directed from 2002 to 2004.

Ennis returned to NFO in 2004 as a negotiator for organic grain sales. He was the Director of Operations for grain marketing in NFO from 1992 to 1997. In 2013, he retired as an employee and became an independent contractor, which he remains today as a Beginning Farmer Consultant.

Along with his work in agriculture, Ennis was also heavily involved politically, saying that he was the Adams County (Iowa) Democrats chair for 20 years.

"Tim has worked tirelessly to strengthen his community and those around him," said Fraser in a biography she wrote about him.

Fox, another 1966 graduate of WDHS, is a career newspaper journalist who wrote for the Wisconsin Dells Events and Wisconsin State Journal early in his career. His induction into the WDEF Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame is his second such honor in less than a year. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Hall of Fame on Nov. 10.

"When I was a junior at WDHS, Jim Walsh, then editor of the “old” Dells Events, encouraged me to submit stories for the space he provided in the Events for high school news," said Fox in an email.

He credits Jim Walsh, the editor of the Dells Events during the mid-1960s, as well as his grandparents, whom he described as "avid newspaper readers." Fox was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, before moving to Lake Delton, his family's roots. Fraser's biography of Fox indicates that his sixth-great grandfather, Jared, settled in the area in 1850 and opened the area's first post office and mercantile store.

Prior to earning bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism at UW-Madison, Fox enlisted in the U.S. Army and, along with serving in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and achieving lieutenant colonel rank, performed 32 years of military service.

He joined the State Journal full time in 1975 while attending graduate school at UW. In 1981, he moved to Billings, Montana, to become a regional editor with the Billings Gazette, then returned to Wisconsin four years later to become the editor for the Racine Journal Times.

Four years into his tenure with the Journal Times, an open records case against Racine County went to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. As a result of Fox vs. Bock, a precedent defining the difference between a "draft" and releasable record is still used in open records decisions today.

Fox left the Journal Times in 1994 to become the Director of Public Information with the University of Wisconsin System. He later served in state government as workforce development coordinator and secretary for the state's Department of Employment Relations.

After serving in state government, Fox became WNA's executive director and chief lobbyist in 2004 and served in those positions for six years before retiring. He and his wife, Nikki, have lived in Big Timber, Montana, since.

Reese graduated from WDHS in 1941 and was a founding member of the Dells Country Historical Society. She was one of the granddaughters of H.H. Bennett, a landscape photographer who was widely influential in turning the Dells area into a nationally recognized landmark and has a studio museum dedicated to him downtown.

After graduating from WDHS, Reese earned a sociology degree from Rockford College, following in the footsteps of her mother, Ruth Bennett Dyer, and two of her aunts. Reese married Oliver Reese in 1945 and had three daughters, Debbie Kinder, Betsy Grant, and Lisa Hendrickson.

Jean and Oliver Reese, along with Evaline Bennett (H.H.'s wife), and the Bennetts' daughters Ruth and Miriam, helped maintain the H.H. Bennett studio on Broadway from 1865 to 1999. The Reeses donated the museum and its collection to the Wisconsin State Historical Society in 1999.

Dyer Reese also authored chapters of "Others Before You: The History of Wisconsin Dells Country", which was released in 1995.

"Although Jean passed away in 2013, the impact she had on our community and the preservation of its history, will be felt for years and years to come," said Fraser in her biography of Jean Dyer Reese. "This community, and the way we remember it, would not be the same without her contributions."

The H.H. Bennett Studio is set to reopen for the summer on May 27.

