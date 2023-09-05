Racing and history lovers have the chance to enjoy 3.1 miles of an historical, scenic trail that dates back nearly 200 years.

The Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters is hosting an Old Military Road 5K run/walk on the levee trail along the Wisconsin River in Portage at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Registration for the 5K is open and costs $40 for participants ages 18 and older, $25 for ages 5-17, and is free for children age 4 and younger, organizers say.

The Surgeons Quarters, a nationally registered historic site and museum in Portage, is a log home built between 1816 and 1819 that was originally used as a portaging and fur trading business. It was later the operating area of the U.S. Army surgeon who served Fort Winnebago.

Also on the grounds is the Garrison School, which was a one-room schoolhouse for local children from 1850 to 1960. Originally located at Fort Winnebago, it was moved to the Surgeons Quarters and restored.

The connection to the Old Military Road stretches back nearly 200 years. The soldiers who originally inhabited Fort Winnebago were assigned to construct a road connecting Fort Winnebago in Portage with Fort Crawford in Prairie du Chien and Fort Howard in Green Bay, organizers said.

“They didn’t make it all the way to Green Bay,” said Emma Everitt, executive director of Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters. “But they did create a pretty long stretch of road, so we are tying that together with the 5K.”

Along with the 5K, the Surgeons Quarters is partnering with Sneakers4Good to recycle and redonate running shoes. Organizers say the shoes should still have tread on the bottom and be dry with no holes.

Sneakers4Good pays organizations per pound of shoes donated. A portion of the money from the donations and all of the proceeds from the 5K registration fees will go to the Surgeons Quarters to help pay for the operating costs.

“There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to keep a place like this running,” Everitt said. “It isn’t just simply keeping the lights on.”

Some of the more “glamourous work” that the proceeds will help pay for, include projects at the Surgeons Quarters, such as a recent exterior restoration completed in June that saw to the replacement of several of the cabin’s logs as well as sections of weathered chinking, the concrete-like substance holding the logs in place.

The project took multiple years of fundraising and labor, organizers said.

The Surgeons Quarters is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday from May to Oct. 15.

For more information about the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters visit, fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.