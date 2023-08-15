You may not have a proton pack or a ghost trap, but all are welcome to hunt for ghosts alongside professional paranormal investigators this weekend.

The event is this Saturday at the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters in Portage, 1824 Highway 33. Tickets are limited and cost $40.

The grounds are home to two historic buildings that have seen their share of souls pass through them.

The Surgeons Quarters, a log home built between 1816 and 1819, was originally used as a portaging and fur trading business but later served as the home of the U.S. Army surgeon who served Fort Winnebago.

The Garrison School was a one-room schoolhouse that taught local children from 1850 to 1960. It was originally located at Fort Winnebago but was moved to the Surgeons Quarters historic site and restored.

The Society for Anomalous Studies will be on hand to conduct investigations into the paranormal at the site from 7 to 9 p.m. The group of paranormal investigators from Janesville is famous for its investigations of Janesville’s Milton House and has traveled across the country in hopes of ghostly encounters at some of the most well-known haunted venues.

“(The Society for Anomalous Studies) is a very famous group,” said Cindy McLaughlin, director of the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters. “They reached out to us, and we know they are ecstatic to come here.”

The team plans to use several pieces of equipment while at the Surgeons Quarters to capture what they say are different forms of communication with the beyond, including infrared cameras, advanced audio recording equipment and various devices that detect changes in energy.

Organizers say one of the group’s most used pieces of equipment is called a VR Spirit Box, which is a program that generates white-noise and has a stored bank of bits and pieces of words that users say allow ghosts to communicate by choosing which pieces to put together.

“Sometimes we get amazing audio responses,” said Randy Sunby, director of the Society for Anomalous Studies. “Like full sentences that are intelligent to what we are talking to (the ghosts) about.”

Sunby says the group of investigators is planning on setting up equipment in three different locations: the Surgeons Quarters, the Garrison House and outside, weather permitting.

“The grounds of Fort Winnebago have a lot of history,” said Sunby “They have a lot of stories to tell.”

Organizers say to dress in layers as sudden and frequent temperature changes are likely.

“We know there is something here,” said McLaughlin. “None of us have ever seen it ... But people who come usually (experience) something.”

The Surgeons Quarters is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 15. For more information visit, fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org