Area food vendors and many others battled the heat at Riverside Park in Mauston for an inaugural event that kicked off a season of markets at the park.

The first annual Taste of Mauston lasted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park and featured foods such as tacos, pizza, barbecue items, a city brewery, and coffee shop. Mauston area butcher Wisconsin River Meats and New Lisbon fruit product producer Black Bear Fruits, along with an area woodcarver and plant vendors, also set up shop.

"It's great to see everybody out here," said Patrick Reed, who was working the Wisconsin River Meats booth at the event. "We've done really well and it's been busy. Everybody has just been super great and enjoying the good weather."

Las Milpas Restaurant and Store, a Hispanic food business in Baraboo, brought a food truck to Taste of Mauston, as well as Sabor Regio, a traveling northern Mexican food truck. Hearthside Chariot Mobile Wood Fired Pizza, a food truck from New Lisbon, was also at the event, along with a barbecue vendor serving pulled pork sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs.

Gravity Box Brewing Company brought two beers and Collin's Coffees, a barista located inside Gravity Box in downtown Mauston, brought a cold brew and two appetizer food dishes.

Taste of Mauston also served as a grand opening event for Riverside Market, a weekly farmer's market at Riverside Park, which will occur each Saturday through the fall season. Vendors at the market sold flowers, tomatoes, peppers, and other garden plants.

The first Riverside Market was held on May 13. More information on the Riverside Market, which will last through Oct. 28, is on the city's website.

Baraboo native and singer Mike Droho performed his music and covers of notable artists' songs for entertainment, and pony rides, face painting, and two bouncy houses were available for children. Droho also sold copies of his album at Taste of Mauston.

