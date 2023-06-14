A Dells area construction company family has donated a plot of land in Rock Springs to Habitat for Humanity for development of a future residence.

Habitat for Humanity's Wisconsin River Area chapter announced on June 6 that the Holtz family, which owns Holtz Builders Inc., has gifted the organization a building lot for a single-family home in the Sauk County village located between Baraboo and Reedsburg.

The lot is one of 14 lots in the Holtz Heritage Subdivision, which was developed for lot sales in August of 2022. It is located next to the village's municipal building and library.

"The Holtz family donated lot No. 14 to Habitat of Wis. River Area to give the project a kick start," said Habitat for Humanity board member Mary Sobojinski, a real estate agent for Stark Company Realtors. "Helping families acquire affordable housing in the area is a goal of Habitat and we are proud and grateful to the Holtz family for this very generous donation."

A release announcing the donation indicated that Rock Springs received a tax increment financing grant that helped fund utilities and paving for the upcoming subdivision. Habitat for Humanity hopes to raise funds for building materials and review housing applications in time to break ground on a new home at the donated lot during the spring of 2024.

"Once the applicant is selected, the home will be designed to be affordable, accessible, energy efficient and to fit both the neighborhood aesthetic and the unique needs of the household," said Morgan Pfaff, the Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area executive director.

Marv Holtz, the father of Holtz Builders owner Tom Holtz, said in the release that the land has been in the Holtz family through five generations since 1895. Holtz has been in charge of building Habitat for Humanity homes in the area throughout the years, according to the release. His wife, Jean, serves on the village board for Rock Springs.

After floods ravaged the village in 2008 and 2018, Marv Holtz decided to develop some of the land to create affordable housing and increase the village's tax base.

