FALL RIVER – Brent Van Gysel retired Tuesday as the police chief of Fall River after almost three decades, but not before putting some smiles on the faces of area residents who stopped by to say goodbye by providing them with free donuts.

Van Gysel arranged for Nakoa Donuts, of Columbus, to have its food truck parked in front of the police station on Wednesday morning as well-wishers stopped and enjoyed the traditional police snack.

“It’s the first police department that we’ve been to,” Nakoa Donuts owner Amy Sandow said.

Cinnamon and sugar and powder donuts were among the options for those who stopped by on Tuesday.

Van Gysel became a police officer 35 years ago and was appointed police chief on June 1, 1997.

His replacement, Ronald Spurbeck, lives in Fall River. Spurbeck started on July 18 after serving with the Poynette Police Department.

Spurbeck said he had lived in Fall River off and on since 2005. He started working in the Fall River Police Department in 2012. He worked for Fall River, Poynette and Randolph for a time and had been employed full time at the Poynette Police Department since 2016.

In his new role, Spurbeck said he wants to continue many of the programs that Van Gysel began including fostering the relationship with Rio, a neighbor to Fall River.

Another focus will be to build on the community events Van Gysel brought to Fall River like the Easter event and Halloween bash.

“I’m excited to be here, and excited for this opportunity to give back to the community I call home,” Spurbeck said.

Van Gysel said he will continue to do volunteer work, including with the Rotary Club, and will continue to live in Fall River.