Before it was settled in 1851, Portage had been a dynamic crossroads of geography, culture, and history for generations. To get an authentic feel for what life was like then, the Historic Indian Agency House is offering people a chance to learn about and participate in a series of historic activities this weekend.

The third annual Enduring Skills Weekend runs Saturday and Sunday and offers skills training in things like Native American-style flute making, historic tavern and outdoor games, and dugout canoe making.

The event takes place at 1490 Agency House Road in Portage. Admission to the event is free and runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

“The Enduring Skills Weekend is our most hands-on event of the summer ... There are some things that are still more demonstration based, but the focus on this event is to actually give people a chance to try these historical skills,” said Adam Novey, executive director and curator of the Historic Indian Agency House.

The event also features a recreated Civil War military camp, with activities like blacksmithing, hand sewing and songs of the Civil War.

Alongside the skills and crafts will be a 19th Century group social dance 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants who wear 1800’s-style clothing during the dance will receive free lemonade.

“Anyone can participate in the dances we are presenting,” said Karen Alexander, president of the Historical Time Keepers. “I have danced with little ones as young as 3 years old to these ... They are simple and repetitive, so they are easy to remember.”

Live historical music performances will take place 1 p.m. Sunday made up of hymns and unique instruments that would likely have been played on the same grounds nearly 200 years ago.

“There are these common threads of human creativity that bind us all together,” Novey said. “Whether we are doing Norwegian spoon chip carving or paper marbling. We are doing art to fulfill all those same purposes and it ties us together across cultural lines.”

For more information about the weekend’s events visit www.agencyhouse.org/enduring-skills.