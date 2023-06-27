Residents of Elroy and the surrounding area got on the "Road to Summer Fun" during the city's long-standing summer tradition.

The Elroy Fair brought together community members and organizations, area farmers, food vendors, acts and other performances at the city's fairgrounds on the south side from June 21 through 25. This year was the 126th installment of the fair, which dates back to 1897.

Agriculture shows kicked off the Elroy Fair on June 21 and went on through the afternoon of June 25. One of the notable additions to the event was the "Celebrity Donkey Races" on June 25 and "Stars of the Fair" on June 23, a show highlighting special needs children. Traditional events included the horse and truck/tractor pulls.

"Crowds have been wonderful this year," said Elroy Fair Board President Marie Preuss. "It's been hot, but lots of great options for food, the barns are full of wonderful animals to see. Just overall a great experience. Lots of traditions, but yet new things."

Annual food vendors such as Royall School District Future Farmers of America and the city's Lions Club brought back fair favorites such as pizza, pork chop sandwiches, and roasted corn. Other food options included a Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant food truck, pulled pork sandwiches, fried dough favorites, and Chicago-style hot dogs. A unique new option was pickled lemonade, as well as smoothies.

"I've heard it's very good, but I don't think I'm brave enough," said Preuss about the pickled lemonade. "A lot of options out for food and everyone seems to be finding lots of good things to eat."

Beef and dairy cattle were on display in the fair's animal barns, as well as swine, sheep, and goats. Rabbit and poultry shows were on June 21 and cats and dogs were also judged during the fair. Wild animals such as turtles and geckos were also on hand, according to Preuss.

The Elroy Fire Department served chicken wings on June 24 during the evening in which area country artist Bree Morgan performed followed by a A dairy breakfast the next day.

"It's a good time," said Mark Williams, a nine-year Elroy resident who is also the Vice Commander of the city's American Legion Post, Post 115. "There's not a lot around here, so when the fair comes around, everyone's able to get out. It's just good to see people get out and about."

Williams and Preuss both said that fair attendance has steadily increased since the subsiding of the COVID-19 pandemic.