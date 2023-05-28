Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A versatile open-space area in downtown Wisconsin Dells held its widely-anticipated official opening on May 26.

The Elm Street Plaza, which has been planned and constructed over the course of the past four years, now has all of its components in place and held a relaxed music event on May 26. Wisconsin tourism officials visited the downtown common area on May 11, and some classic vehicles were exhibited there during Automotion weekend from May 19-21 in an event called "Hollywood at Elm Street Plaza".

"It's absolutely beautiful and I think it's going to become sort of a heart and soul moment in the downtown Dells," said Anne Sayers, the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. "We're really proud to have been a part of it at the state level."

A $3.5 million investment from the state's Tourism Capital Grant program in 2022 helped expedite the process. Gov. Tony Evers announced the grant at Wizard Quest on Feb. 4, 2022.

Sayers commended the vision of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau and other area leadership for the project. She said that the Elm Street Plaza serves as an ideal location for tourists to "take a load off". The plaza features a concession stand, music stage, a spinning stone globe known as the "Kugel Ball", and is within walking distance of numerous restaurants, shops, and recreational businesses.

The Elm Street Plaza has heat lamps and stone fireplaces, which will allow it to be open during the spring and fall months. No formal announcement has been made as to whether or not the plaza will host winter events.

"We see that they're prepared for any season, any kind of weather, any kind of entertainment activities and interest for all age groups," said Sayers. "Everyone in the travel party is going to walk away with their own story."

Jill Diehl, the President/CEO of WDVCB who took over for retired Romy Snyder in April, said that the plaza is aimed at providing something for community members as well as visitors.

"It's been really exciting to see everything come together," said Diehl.

Diehl added that the plaza will feature night time music performances throughout the tourism season until Labor Day, and again during Wo-Zha-Wa Days from Sept. 15-17.

Construction crews broke ground on the Elm Street Plaza in October of 2021 after the project was approved two years earlier. The plaza was first opened to the public as the starting point of the 2023 Thirsty Shamrock 5K Run and Walk.