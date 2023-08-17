The School District of Wisconsin Dells is looking to upgrade two facilities in the near future, and officials are asking the public for ideas on how best to do that.

Lake Delton Elementary School and the administrative office building are older, smaller facilities that the district wants to replace. Remodeling the elementary school was deemed cost-prohibitive in 2019, district administrator Terry Slack said, adding that the Brew Farm adjacent to Wisconsin Dells High School is a likely location for a new, larger administrative facility.

In July, the district got a first look at a possible long-term architectural plan for both facility replacements from Madison-based Plunkett Raysich Architects. Slack and other officials have since visited Mauston to look at that city’s new elementary schools, which are now centralized at one larger campus on Grayside Avenue on the city’s southwest side.

The visit was one of a few planned by the district to get an idea of what is optimal for new education facilities, Slack said.

“It gave us really good ideas on what they’ve got going on,” said Slack. “Mauston and Wisconsin Dells are very similar in size, so it really provided us a unique opportunity to take a look at a brand new elementary school set up for grades PK through 2 and the remodeled school for grades 3 through 5.”

The Dells district may follow suit when replacing the elementary school or create a new elementary school serving all elementary school grade levels, as Lake Delton and Spring Hill elementaries currently do, Slack said. The advantage of the former would be keeping students with their peers throughout their school years, while the latter would adequately accommodate students living in Lake Delton, he said.

A prospective new administrative office building would be just under 7,000 square feet, Slack said.

The district will likely discuss the potential project in September with the architectural firm, he said. The current administrative office is on Highway H on the west side of Wisconsin Dells.

The district hopes to open a new elementary school and administrative facility in time for the 2026-27 school year, but planning is still “in flux,” Slack said. Spring Hill would likely be retrofitted to accommodate higher elementary grade levels if the district decides the new facility will host younger students.

“We’re just probing and searching out for really good ideas, sound concepts, best practices that are out in the field right now,” Slack said.

District representatives visited other districts around the state for ideas late last decade when it was planning for the current Wisconsin Dells High School, which opened during the 2020-21 school year. The former high school is now Wisconsin Dells Middle School.