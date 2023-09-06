A new auditorium adjacent to Wisconsin Dells High School that has been under construction since late last year is ready for the new school year.

The Nelson Performing Arts Center, which was funded with a $14.5 million donation by the Nelson family, had a "soft grand opening" 45-minute concert by music groups at Wisconsin Dells Middle and High Schools on Aug. 30.

Students, parents and other Wisconsin Dells area residents nearly filled the 700-seat, 32,500-square-foot facility, which also features a large foyer and curved walls for enhanced sound quality.

"I joked with Todd (Nelson) and his family a little bit that this matches the Kalahari mission statement," said School District of Wisconsin Dells administrator Terry Slack, referring to the Nelsons' business, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "It's beyond expectations. Until you have a seat in the theater, hear the sound quality in this place, it's hard to fathom."

Seventeen School District of Wisconsin Dells fine arts events are already scheduled for the Nelson Performing Arts Center.

The auditorium has entrances on the left and right wings and a slightly sloped front seating area. The rear seating area has stairs and a control room that overlooks the theater.

"Tonight was really the pinnacle of all the hard work that men and women in the trades have put into this to make it look so awesome," Slack said, adding that seeing the construction on site could inspire students who are interested in trade careers.

The main entrance to the facility is from the Wisconsin Dells High School commons area near the gym entrance. Artwork depicting Wisconsin Dells area history is on each wall of the foyer, which will be used for National Honor Society inductions in 2024, Wisconsin Dells High School Principal Allison Hoch said.

District fine arts events previously took place in the gym at Wisconsin Dells Middle School and in the high school commons area.

"It was really neat to actually hear a performance and actually having a space that's worthy of our kids' voices," Hoch said. "It was super incredible."

The short concert ended with a preview of a Wisconsin Dells High School musical performance of "Beauty and the Beast," which is scheduled for Nov. 10-12 in the new auditorium.

GALLERY - Nelson Performing Arts Center The Nelson Performing Arts Center at Wisconsin Dells High School opened with a short concert on Aug. 30 after being under construction for slightly less than a year. 