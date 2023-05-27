Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 graduating class at Wisconsin Dells High School took its next step on May 26.

In an outdoor ceremony at the school's football field, 142 graduates crossed the stage and carried high academic achievement honors along with them. School District of Wisconsin Dells administrator Terry Slack said at the May 22 board meeting that the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation distributed over $500,000 in scholarships to 70 graduating seniors, nearly half the class.

He announced at the ceremony that 33 students graduated with laude distinction, or high academic honors, which he said is a record number for all WDHS classes.

"These students have earned this distinction through taking multiple Advanced Placement courses, technical college dual-enrollment courses, and some of our very best students have already likely completed a semester's worth of college experience," said Slack, who also asked students with Laude distinction, scholarship students, and students of the newly-formed fire training course to stand at the ceremony.

Graduating senior Adam Huff delivered the Senior Class Officer Address and documented experiences such as moving into the recently-built "multi-million dollar" WDHS facility, schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and "achieving academic and athletic excellence". The new school opened for the 2020-21 school year.

He also commended WDHS science instructor Christopher Paukner for his "dad jokes" and said that multiple students in the 2023 class took courses with him multiple times, as he moved to WDHS from Wisconsin Dells Middle School after the 2018-19 school year.

"Today, this experience comes full circle, as we become the ones to leave Mr. Paukner," said Huff.

The top two academic achievers in the 2023 class, Carson Beach, the valedictorian, and Brianna Hartley, the salutatorian, also addressed the crowd prior to diploma distributions. Both of them alluded to entertainment during their speeches.

Hartley discussed three Beatles songs, "Hello, Goodbye", "Here Comes the Sun", and "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" and related lyrics in the songs to life situations. Beach referenced the 2006 movie "Click", where actor Adam Sandler used a "magical remote" to fast-forward his life through "boring" moments and rewound "memorable" ones.

The WDHS choir sang "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)", a 1997 hit by rock band Green Day, during the ceremony.