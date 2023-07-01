A Wisconsin Dells High School family and consumer sciences teacher who previously taught in Baraboo received recognition for her work on June 24.

Susan Strutz was named a Teacher of the Year Merit Finalist by the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences for her food source curriculum titled “Food Stories: Where Food Comes From”. Strutz was announced as one of the recipients in May and received her award in Baltimore at a conference from June 23 to 26.

A day after receiving her award, Strutz presented the food source curriculum at a showcase and participated in a panel of applicants for Teacher of the Year just before leaving Baltimore.

The AAFCS Teacher of the Year award was established in 1974 to recognize exemplary teachers who utilize cutting-edge methods, techniques and activities to provide stimulus and visibility to family and consumer sciences in elementary and secondary education.

Last year, Strutz earned similar honors at the state level, winning the Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year Award. She has taught in Wisconsin Dells since 2018 and spent 20 years in Baraboo before that.

Students in Strutz’s courses have learned about the importance of local food production and sourcing and have used items grown by the WDHS agricultural science department to make dishes such as rhubarb muffins and salsa.

