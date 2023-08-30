A renewable energy group in the Sauk City and Prairie du Sac area is looking to add solar panels to Sauk Prairie School District facilities.

Sauk Prairie Solar Schools, a recently formed group of community members whose focus is increasing solar power use in the district, is promoting a future installation of rooftop solar panels on four district buildings. One of them is Leola Hall, the new River Arts Center addition, which the group hopes can have all of its annual electrical energy use offset by solar panels.

“We’re waiting patiently to get bids back,” Sauk Prairie Solar Schools member Ellen Paul said. “The board will decide how much they want to do. We’re just very hopeful and positive that this will go.”

Leola Hall is set for a grand opening celebration on Sept. 9 at its location on the south end of Sauk Prairie High School. The new facility is a “prime location” for solar installation, Sauk Prairie Solar Schools member Tom Sullivan said.

Parts of Sauk Prairie High School, along with Bridges Elementary School and the district’s administrative office are also slated for solar installation under the proposed project. These facilities will have more than half of their energy use offset by the systems, Sauk Prairie Solar Schools member Ellen Paul said.

“Over the last eight months, we’ve spoken with Jeff Wright,” the superintendent of Sauk Prairie School District, Sullivan said. “He is enthusiastic private financing can be obtained.”

The district will likely contribute to the prospective project because of the possible investment return with decreased energy costs, Wright said. He added that a solar array recently installed at the nearby Sauk Prairie Police Department facility is the model for future school district solar projects.

An area group advocating for solar energy attempted to have a solar system installed on Bridges Elementary when it was constructed in 2015 but was unsuccessful, Paul said. The group, which remained active, was later renamed Sauk Prairie Solar Schools.

“There was a small group of us who have been interested in climate change and we have been around for 15 years or so,” Sullivan said.

Along with the Sauk Prairie School District board, Sauk Prairie Solar Schools has been working with the village board in Prairie du Sac to facilitate potential projects.

“We’ve had numerous meetings starting last fall with them,” Paul said. “They’re very supportive.”

Paul also praised the cooperative effort of Prairie du Sac village Energy Services Manager Anna Stieve for her assistance with grant applications and cost estimates. Early projections for solar projects in Sauk Prairie schools range from $150,000 to $450,000, depending on what the school board approves, Paul said.

“We decided to approach it again with a different financial model,” Sullivan said. “The first one was a third party owning the panels and the school purchasing the power from that third party. This time, we propose school ownership of the panels. The situation is more favorable this time.”

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides incentives for school districts to embrace renewable energy, said Sullivan. The group hopes that rebates enabled by the federal legislation will cover one-third of the potential four-building project. Sauk Prairie Solar Schools is submitting grant applications to numerous outlets, including Focus on Energy, a Wisconsin renewable energy service, Paul said.

Solar panels were installed in areas of Sauk Prairie High School in 2016.