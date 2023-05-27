Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The 2023 graduating class at Mauston High School took its next step on May 27.

With better weather conditions than a rainy day in 2022, the school took this year's ceremony outside to its football field to honor its 121 graduates. School principal Jim Dillin emceed the ceremony and School District of Mauston superintendent Joel Heesch delivered opening remarks.

"You are a class whose achievements in the classroom, in the arts, on the playing field, have been exceptional," said Heesch. "I believe, given all you have achieved so far, you will become the leaders of the future. We hope that the education you received will enable you to take on those leadership roles with compassion, thoughtfulness, service to others, and integrity."

Three graduating seniors, Raina Nava, Brody McCluskey, and Reece Gray, all with summa cum laude honors and numerous scholarships, addressed the crowd prior to diploma exchanges.

"While we may not show it, I want you to know that the impact you have had on me and the group in front of me is immeasurable," said McCluskey in regards to MHS staff.

Nava and Gray also expressed gratitude to staff members, including retiring ones, with Gray saying that the school "will not be the same" without them. All three speakers also showed appreciation for family members and administration.

The MHS choir sang "Some Nights", a 2012 song by Fun (stylized as fun.) in between speakers at the event. More than 40 graduates of the 2023 MHS class earned over 100 different scholarships from various entities statewide. Scholarships ranged from $200 to $36,000.

Other Juneau County school districts that graduated on May 27 include New Lisbon, Necedah, Royall in Elroy, and Wonewoc-Union Center.