Thirteen residents of Juneau County, including some officials, celebrated the completion of a nearly year-long program designed to boost their leadership skills.

The Juneau County Leadership Program held its graduation on June 21 in New Lisbon with a bonfire celebration at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center on the outskirts of Wisconsin Dells.

Participants spent 10 months touring different destinations, including Upham Woods, to learn about state and local government, agriculture, business, and the county's natural areas.

Jessica Bilski, the program's facilitator, said that the program helps people from a wide array of professional backgrounds, such as financial, hospitality, education, and real estate industries, among others.

"They all come together and we have 10 sessions," said Bilski. "We start here at Upham Woods in September, and then once a month, we meet for a whole day."

She said that participants in the program "learn about leadership through examples." The enrollees learn about Juneau County through visits to the State Capitol in Madison to speak with state Rep. Tony Kurtz and lobbyists and visits to cranberry marshes and dairy farms.

"We just learn about how our county works and all the people who are doing all the things that make it work and make everything run, and along the way, they learn leadership skills from those people," said Bilski.

Josh Wood, a Sparta resident and banker in Juneau County, said that the program showed him how much reach a business or dairy farm can have, no matter how small it may seem. He also learned how access to state government officials is easier through such programs.

Bilski added that past graduates from JCLP have received promotions at their jobs and experienced better professional relationships. A few county employers have paid the $550 fee for employees to go through the program, according to Bilski.

One of the 2023 graduates is county Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske.

"It was a challenge to be a new county employee, but also try to understand the county a little bit further," said Bonikowske. "I knew getting into the program that it would help me understand Juneau County more as a whole and build that networking, build relationships with folks along the way."

Bonikowske also said that the program showed him work behind the scenes that helps the county's operations. He discussed how the program demonstrated area manufacturing, food production, and better understanding of county government.

"There's just so much that actually happening within the county," said Bonikowske.

Paige Hyer, a bank employee and Elroy native, said in her overview of the program that being involved "helped me grow as a leader both professionally and personally." The sessions grew her understanding of industry and the overall economy of Juneau County, as well as its services.

"We did some really fun team-building activities to get to know each other," said Hyer after graduating.

She added that the program helped her and other graduates better understand personalities and how they can blend together to create better teamwork. Graduates talked to municipality officials and county board members as well, according to Hyer.

Another graduate, Beth Mulderink, a Reedsburg resident who works for Juneau County, said that school and county courthouse officials also were involved with the program. She said that each monthly session allowed her to increase her networking, resources, and knowledge of county leaders, their roles, and methods.

Other graduates of the program include Necedah residents Samantha Bodi and Aubree Cattron, Mauston residents Tiara Hoffman, Amber Rasmussen, and Chelsey Turpin, and New Lisbon realtor Katie Pfaff.

More information on JCLP, including applications and fees for various services, is on the program's website.