A new greenhouse at Sauk Prairie High School in memory of a Wisconsin Future Farmers of America adviser who taught agricultural education at the school will expand opportunities for students.

The Jeff Hicken Horticultural Learning Center had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, officially opening the nearly $400,000 addition to the school. Hicken's son Cole spoke at the ceremony, expressing gratitude to the Sauk City/Prairie du Sac area for making a project honoring his father, who died in August 2021, possible.

"On behalf of our entire family, we are truly honored to come back to the Sauk Prairie community and to see that his legacy lives on," he told the crowd at the ceremony.

Cole Hicken and others stressed how the new greenhouse allows the school to expand its agricultural education program. After the ceremony, attendees were able to purchase plants from the facility.

"I'm really proud of how the community has rallied around agricultural education and our students," said Sauk Prairie School District Superintendent Jeff Wright. "What most excites me is now I see students in this space not only planting flowers like this, but also growing microgreens that we are now using in our food service."

Wright explained how the Hicken Center is part of a series of projects following approval of a $65 million district referendum in the spring of 2020. He is optimistic that the greenhouse, which currently has herbs and peppers planted, can expand the agricultural science program's vegetable offerings which can last during the fall and winter months.

"Mr. (Jeff) Hicken was not only the person who helped lead the effort to build our first greenhouse here at the high school, but then went on to lead statewide efforts for FFA at the Department of Public Instruction," said Wright.

A 2021 graduate of Waupun High School and current agricultural economics major at UW-Madison, Cole Hicken has family roots in the Sauk Prairie area and commended the area's development and community and business contribution to the new greenhouse.

"This is a lot more accessible for students to get to," he said, comparing it to the school's original greenhouse on the other end of the campus. "The entire community of Sauk Prairie cares about the school district."