Business owners and officials in Wisconsin Dells and statewide gathered Tuesday for a golf outing benefitting the School District of Wisconsin Dells for the 12th year.

Golf for the Future was started in 2011 by the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation, which had roughly $85,000 at the time. The foundation has now raised more than $10 million in an endowment to fund scholarships for Wisconsin Dells High School students.

This year, five new business partnerships were created to increase the number of scholarships to 99. Golf for the Future began as a fundraiser for the high school’s music department, but expanded over the years and has now raised more than $8.5 million for Wisconsin Dells students, according to the organization.

“The beauty of this 11 years is that we have been able to accumulate a $10 million endowment,” Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl said. “We’ve changed our goals. Originally, it was to create scholarships and a lot of them, which we have done.”

The foundation is shifting its focus to expanding scholarships to cover more than one year of post-secondary education for graduating students, Diehl said. Five of the top academic achieving graduates received four-year scholarships from the foundation.

Two separate golf outings were at Trappers Turn Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Club, both in the Wisconsin Dells area. Trappers Turn is located near the high school and is owned by the Nelson family, which owns Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. Wild Rock is part of Wilderness Resort.

Kalahari principal owner Todd Nelson said about 800 people were expected for dinner and golf, and lots of sponsorship money had been received.

“The efforts the WDEF puts forth for this event are second to none and as such this is why it is so successful,” School District of Wisconsin Dells administrator Terry Slack said. “Our students are blessed to be the recipients of the scholarship opportunities within the greater Dells-Delton community. Last night’s Golf-4-Future once again, is a prime example of the WDEF’s commitment to the youth of this community.”

Golf for the Future is not about the game, but about education funding, Nelson said. The evening event at the Kalahari Convention Center included food offerings from Wisconsin Dells area restaurants and a large auction.

“It’s incredible, and now we are making our scholarships multiyear and larger,” said Nelson. “There’s a couple of kids this year that got enough money to completely pay their tuition and their books for the four years.”

Any student who applies for scholarships through the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation has gotten one, according to the event release.

“We have businesses, families and companies that support us,” Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation president Kelly Bauer said. “Not all of them are in the Dells. They’re all over the place. They believe in the cause, and we’ve been just filling up our coffers every year with the sponsorships we get for this event.”

Along with scholarships, the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation has the “Fund A Need” initiative, which helps to provide free breakfast to School District of Wisconsin Dells students. More than 88,000 breakfasts were funded under the initiative in 2022, according to the foundation.

GALLERY - 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction 2023 Golf for the Future Auction