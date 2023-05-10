The Wisconsin DNR has recently cited a Dells area's tourist zoo attraction for recordkeeping deficiencies, including unreported animal deaths.

The DNR confirmed that it issued three citations for violations of captive wild animal recordkeeping and reporting rule provisions. Supporting documentation showed the citations — each being $238 — were issued following the findings of DNR warden Benjamin Nadolski. Nadolski discovered there was missing information regarding numerous animals when he met with the owners on March 3.

DNR Conservation Warden Major Shaun Deeney said that the agency's investigation following the complaint resulted in the citations. Two of the three citations, which are not criminal charges, were dismissed in Marquette County Court on May 8. Animal Entertainment Inc. paid the other one.

Deeney did not have specific details about what was reported to the DNR, but said that activities concerning certain animals must be reported to the department, including those of dog and cat species, as well as bears, badgers, minks, otters, skunks, and wolverines.

According to a release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), deaths and disappearances of various animals have gone unreported. The organization submitted a letter to DNR chief warden Casey Krueger on Nov. 29, 2022.

In their letter, they documented evidence of at least seven years of inadequate reporting of animal deaths and sales to the cub petting industry by Animal Entertainment Inc. Alice Schoebel and Matt Kussow, mother and son, own Timbavati Wildlife Park in Wisconsin Dells and Shamba Safari near Neshkoro in Marquette County.

Several attempts were made to reach Schoebel and Kussow for comment but were unsuccessful. According to the Timbavati website, Schoebel and Kussow are "fourth-generation authorities in global wildlife education and conservation committed to visitor experience and animal care." The park has been in existence since 2001 and has more than 75 species of exotic animals in its care.

David Perle, a spokesperson for PETA, indicated in his release that evidence of animals' disappearance had been discovered between reports and that those animals remain unaccounted for. Sales and deaths of black bears and cougars, as well as deaths of bobcats, gray foxes, and skunks were allegedly reported months late, or not at all, to the DNR, according to Perle's release.

"PETA applauds the agency (DNR) for holding the shady exotic animal dealer accountable for what's been years now of sloppy recordkeeping," said Alex Baldwin, the Captive Wildlife Advocacy Specialist for PETA. "This carelessness has been typical of roadside zoos where animals continue to suffer and die."