The Historic Indian Agency house is offering people a chance to get their hands dirty and unearth hidden history with professional archaeologists for two consecutive weekends in August.

The dig is part of the Historic Indian Agency House’s ongoing efforts to learn more about the lives of the people who lived in the area generations ago through archaeological excavations.

Anyone can come out to watch. But individual and family memberships can be purchased starting at $15 for those who want to dig like a professional. Free t-shirts will also be given to children age 5-12 who participate in the dig.

The event takes place at the Historical Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, and runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 5-6 and August 12-13.

Participants will go through a five-minute “archaeology boot camp” where they will learn to dig, screen and label artifacts. Organizers recommend reserving dig times in advance, as time slots can fill up quickly.

Hundreds, if not thousands of artifacts have been discovered on the agency grounds, which originally housed an Indian agent. The agents were typically located near U.S. Army forts and served as an intermediary between Native American tribes and the federal government while also acting as a postmaster, judge and, in some cases, a doctor. Many of the artifacts that have been unearthed paint a picture and give context to what life was like in Portage generations ago.

“We have professional archaeologists coming, who are doing this to research where other agency buildings are, and also hopefully on the way understand more about how the agency worked.” said Adam Novey, executive director and curator of the Historical Indian Agency House.

The professional archaeologists will use a number of strategies including ground-penetrating radar, which can help get an idea of what is in the soil before digging.

“Most people who have participated in the past have found something,” said Novey. “This site has been occupied since around 1820 ... So there is still a lot for us to hopefully learn.”

For more information on the event and to reserve a dig time, visit agencyhouse.org/archaeology.