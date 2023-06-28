The City of Wisconsin Dells has proposed a slight increase in water rates that would take effect this August.

On June 19 at the city’s common council meeting, the council unanimously approved a rate case application from the city’s Public Works Department that, if approved at the state level, will increase water rates by 8% for city residents and businesses. Small and large individual and family residences would see slight increases under this proposal, ranging from $1 to $8 per month.

According to the rate case application submitted by the department, the city runs a net operating deficit of over $77,000, necessitating a slight increase to balance water budgets.

The city’s Municipal Water Utility anticipates that this increase would go into effect on Aug. 15. Anyone with more questions about it may contact the department.

Parking permits at construction sites for workers and others involved in construction projects are now $30 after the fee was unanimously approved at the June 19 meeting. The city also maintained its “A” grade with sewage management compliance.

Three new overnight lodging conditional use permits were approved at the meeting for residences on Elm and Oak Streets on the north side of the city. The city’s Business Improvement District Committee’s membership was reduced from nine to seven members.

In Lake Delton, four taxicab companies — Dells City Taxi, Dells Express Taxi, Dells Cab Company, and Wisconsin Dells Taxi Service — had contracts renewed for village transportation through June 20, 2024. Sixteen total vehicles were renewed.

The village also approved two land plots to be changed from zoning districts to planned development districts. These are for future projects regarding an expansion of the Kwik Trip on Munroe Avenue at Wisconsin Highway 23 in the village and the future Dawn Manor project.

Dawn Manor to become private event venue honoring 19th century heritage Dawn Manor, a historic house in Lake Delton slated for relocation, will remain in the area as a private event venue where the clothes, meals and music will match the mid-1800s aesthetics of the home.