Susan Strutz earned state recognition for her work as a family and consumer sciences teacher last year, and she is going national a year later.

Strutz, who also teaches an introductory eighth-grade course at Dells Middle School, is one of two American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences National Teacher of the Year Merit Finalists nationwide. Strutz is recognized for her work and advocacy for sustainable and local food production and will attend the AAFCS annual conference in Baltimore, Maryland, in June.

"A lot of it has to do with the support of community and support of some really good mentors that I have had," said Strutz. "Looking at what's available locally, I have met with different people to bring in local produce."

In its letter to WDHS notifying the school of Strutz's honors, the AAFCS commended her "admirable" impact on the family and consumer sciences industry.

"Sue works hard in your school and her classroom to bring new ideas to her students," the letter stated.

Last year, Strutz was honored with the Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year, which qualified her for the national honors.

"We talk about food choices a lot," said Strutz of her lessons. "It's more than just 'will it taste good?' We're trying to get them to think about where the food comes from, how it's prepared. We compare fresh to grocery store purchases when we can."

"Sue is passionate about local foods and farms and showing students where their food comes from," said WDHS principal Allison Hoch in an email. "Her passion for FACS and students have assisted in growing our CTE — consumer and technical education — department."

Strutz also said that the agricultural science program at the high school and its work at the adjacent Brew Farm presents more opportunities to use locally grown fruits and vegetables. The program has experienced growth in both plant and animal raising due to the addition of the farm and the school's multiple planting areas.

"The curriculum complements very well because they have a farm-to-table class," said Strutz of the agricultural science program. "(Agricultural science teacher) Nathaniel (Nolden) said they have asparagus ready that we'll be able to use. Hopefully over the summer, we can procure some of the fruits and vegetables to use throughout the school year."

Core concepts of Strutz's curriculum "Food Stories: Where Food Comes From" include awareness, food systems, quality and availability, miles traveled, preservation, and sustainability.

When Strutz taught at Baraboo High School, the family and consumer sciences program at the school collaborated with the biology and agricultural science programs to build a garden in an open space on the school's campus. In her current curriculum, Strutz said that students have been surprised to see different-colored vegetables and have learned about more obscure types of produce.

Food items prepared with produce from the WDHS garden and other local areas have been used to make salsa, rhubarb muffins, and pizza, among others. Strutz has visited area businesses such as Viking Village in Reedsburg, The Meat Market in Lake Delton, and Tower Rock Farmstead Bakery near Prairie du Sac for locally-grown produce and meat.

Along with teaching students, Strutz has provided instruction for colleagues. She created an online lesson on the Wisconsin Pork Association website that is endorsed by the National Pork Board regarding sustainable production of meat from swine.

Strutz has also taught child development at the high school, which has dual credit opportunities with Fox Valley Technical School, along with fashion and design.