Two Wisconsin Dells parks have new swing sets with money raised by the Dells area Rotary Club.

On Monday, swing sets at Rotary and Veterans Parks in Wisconsin Dells were opened to the public thanks to money raised from event sales and a $4,950 grant from Rotary District 6250, the western Wisconsin Rotary district that also covers some of Minnesota. The sets have regular swings and ones for people with disabilities, said Dave Clemens, a Dells Rotarian who served as the Wisconsin Dells club president from 2022-23.

The new swings also have one support beam on each side, which Clemens said are safer than the sets with two angled poles. Installation finished on July 21, Clemens said.

"When we first applied for the grant, we put in for swing sets," said Clemens, who said that the city's Parks and Recreation Department pitched the idea to the Rotary Club. "Our club liked it, so we pursued it."

Sales of raffle tickets and sandwiches from last year's Wo-Zha-Wa Days raised funds for the project as well as others Rotary has sponsored, according to Clemens. Some of that money went toward the Polish Rotary Clubs' recent visit to Wisconsin Dells.

The first grant application Clemens wrote in March was initially denied by Rotary because it didn't meet the organization's goal of reaching underserved populations, Clemens said. The Dells club resubmitted the application to include the disability access swing, which earned district approval.

Clemens said the club always seeks the maximum $4,950 local project grant from the district for area projects. Last year, the club funded new digital scoreboards at Rotary Park on the city's northeast side. Veterans Park is on the south side of the city near the municipal pool.

The Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club, with the help of District 6250 funding, helped get five dental clinics built in Greece that served refugees from Syria, Clemens said. He added that the club is "always looking," for local projects and encourages Dells area residents to contact the club with ideas.