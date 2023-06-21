Dells city officials held a public hearing regarding the events of Automotion weekend on June 19 which have led many residents to share their concerns about increasing levels of noise, traffic, and unruly behavior by attendees.

A special Public Safety Committee meeting during the late afternoon featured nine speakers who voiced various complaints about the conduct between May 19 and 21 and some advocated for the cancellation of Automotion. Grievances covered topics such as noise levels, speed, gridlocked traffic, unruly behavior, and inadequate responses from city officials and law enforcement.

City mayor Ed Wojnicz and other officials told the audience that they have no authority to cancel the event, which elicited groans from a few of the meeting speakers. Holly Swaney, a city resident, wrote a letter to Wojnicz, the city's common council, and Wisconsin Dells Police Department Chief Nicholas Brinker on May 26 urging the special public safety meeting to discuss the weekend and its future.

"This year was out of control," said Swaney in her letter. "41 officers on scene at Showboat Saturday night. 7 officers were injured; although with all minor injuries, it was still unacceptable. Officers working 14 to 18-hour shifts two or three days straight. That not only takes a toll during most of the nonsense they deal with in their working hours, but also the physical effects it has on our local officers throughout the event and in the days following, which in turn affects their performance."

Swaney lauded Brinker and WDPD for their efforts during Automotion weekend, but added that a "major overhaul is needed" in order for the event to continue. She also said in her letter that city residents have been critical of Dells area officials, saying that they are more concerned with the economic impact of Automotion weekend and not their safety.

Les Kryj, a resident on the east side of Wisconsin Dells, was animated in his sentiments. He said that visitors during Automotion weekend were racing and described the Kwik Trip gas station on Race Street and Broadway as "the base."

Temporary speed bumps on Race Street and at the entrance of the gas station was one of his proposed ideas. Brinker and others told Kryj that the city could not legally install them. Brinker said that 2023 featured the most traffic and congestion of any Automotion weekend he has been a part of.

"Automotion was a horror this year," said Kryj. "Police were quite helpless. There was nonstop noise and a stench of car exhaust. Sleeping was impossible."

Kryj later was told to calm his demeanor after raising his voice at officials regarding his perceived apathy on the part of city government toward racing and other unruly behavior.

"If you're not going to do anything for next year, we have to do something as citizens," said Kryj.

Elliott Sweeney, who grew up and lives in the Dells, said that he loved the Automotion car show as a child but said he stayed outside of the city during that weekend, as he works in Reedsburg. He added that he informed his wife and two children to stay inside their house and lock the doors.

"It's really a shame what has happened," said Sweeney. "We don't want anything really bad happening."

Travis Ludwig, a 10-year resident of the city who works as a delivery driver for an area restaurant, said that Automotion weekend makes his job "very difficult."

"Other than problems getting deliveries on time, we have a lot of problems with operations with the restaurant," said Ludwig.

He said that having a delivery top on his vehicle makes him "a target for threats and harassment" during the weekend from visitors. This year, his topper was stolen from his vehicle, which he said also happened to other area delivery drivers.

"I saw many vehicles driving during the car show that had toppers that were not delivery drivers," said Ludwig. "I've had to drive over the weekend without a topper to avoid it being stolen, to avoid threats."

Drivers on his street, which has a speed limit of 35 mph, were traveling 50 to 55 past his house.

City resident Ali Tolleth said that on her street, Automotion traffic was "awful." She mentioned how small children who love seeing the unique vehicles that visit during the weekend live on the block and expressed concern for their safety. Drivers were going 50 to 60 mph down the street and not stopping at stop signs, according to Tolleth.

"I was scared to death that somebody was going to get killed on that street," said Tolleth.

She added that a city resident had her house window shot out by a pellet gun. Closing off access to non-arterial streets was Tolleth's suggestion for inhibiting unwanted visitors' access to residential areas.

"This was the worst year," said city resident Bonnie Alton. "I sat on Broadway trying to get to Reedsburg and it took me 35 minutes to go two blocks."

Alton expressed concerns about accessibility for fire and emergency medical vehicles. She said that her friend's mother had chest pains on May 19 and her friend was informed that the ambulance could not get through traffic.

Dells-Delton EMS Director Dillon Gavinski said that his ambulance staff did not experience much travel difficulty during the weekend. He added that the department positioned ambulances and first responder vehicles at different sites throughout the Dells and Lake Delton to account for the high traffic congestion.

"I would like it cancelled totally," said Alton. "I remember when it was a classic car show. It was wonderful. We didn't have any of this chaos, fighting, arrests."

The cancellation of Automotion was proposed by Alton, Kryj, and Swaney. Wojnicz said that he and area police and fire staff met immediately following Automotion weekend and told residents that anyone who advocates for cancelling the event needs to speak with members of the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau and village officials in Lake Delton.

"My concern is not only the residents of our community, but I don't want to have our police officers subject to the threats that occurred Saturday night during Automotion," said Wojnicz.

Private groups on social media that cover Automotion weekend feature numerous threats to community members, others who raised concerns about its events, and law enforcement, as well indicate that there is no way to shut down the peripheral happenings of the weekend. Some other comments in those groups include statements saying that the area would never cancel the event due to profit reasons.

A Facebook page called "Wisconsin Dells Scanner, News & WX" has posts regarding Automotion weekend, including two with numerous comments.

Ron Nelson of represents Dells Area Cruisers, an area classic car club, proposed stricter fines and penalties in hopes to end cruising during the event. He cited the outlawing of cruising on Wisconsin Highway 100 in Milwaukee and a situation at a parking lot in East Towne Mall in Madison where Madison Police Department officers closed off exits to the lot and gave $400 trespassing citations to people who organized a car meet-up on social media.

Nelson and city officials said that social media promotions of informal meet-ups result in disruptive situations. Dells Area Cruisers "does not condone" the peripheral activities during Automotion weekend, according to Nelson. He said that a law against cruising in Madison has been instrumental in preventing vehicle disorder in the city.

"Over the last 10 years, the youth have taken over the (Wisconsin Dells) Parkway to the point where the classic car show participants are afraid to come to the show," said Nelson, adding that the enrollment in the Automotion show has declined more than 50%.

Dennis Gorder, another member of Dells Area Cruisers, said that people on social media are already discussing an unofficial event called "Autumn-Motion" — a much smaller car show slated for the weekend after Labor Day. Hotels are easier to get during Automotion weekend due to it being one week before most of the Dells area attractions open for the summer, according to Gorder.

Wojnicz, city administrator Karen Terry, and Ald. Dan Anchor all reiterated that the city does not host Automotion. They also said that the main Automotion event — the car show at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park — does not present issues.

"There were people here who had nothing to do with the car show," said Wojnicz. "They were just here to make trouble."

Ald. Ben Anderson said that canceling the Automotion car show would not solve the issue of troublemaking visitors, whom he said would come regardless. He and Gorder also echoed the sentiments that people who come for the actual show are not causing the trouble. Comments in the private social media groups say the same thing as well, and that canceling the show would be ineffective.

Brinker mentioned that all 17 officers were patrolling during the weekend, along with assistance from 18 patrollers from Columbia and Trempealeau Sheriff's Offices and police departments in Lodi, Columbus, Rome, Beaver Dam, and Portage. He added that a current crisis in law enforcement hiring inhibited other communities from being able to provide additional help during the weekend.

In the city, WDPD conducted 246 traffic stops, responded to 21 vehicle accidents with four resulting in injuries, received complaints for 15 disorderly conduct, 17 driving, and 16 trespassing, and two eluding an officer incidents.

"Our biggest areas of concern have been traffic congestion, getting emergency services to places and people when they need them," said Brinker, adding that open intoxicants, traffic violations, and reckless driving are paramount department concerns. "When you drive through on Monday (May 22) morning, you see everything is just torn up."

He said that Wisconsin Dells city infrastructure could not handle the volume of visitors during Automotion weekend on a regular basis. Continuing to increase fines for traffic violations during the weekend is something he discussed. He and Terry both said that visitors actually budget for traffic violation fines during the weekend.

Officials look to improve public safety during Automotion weekend Residents and officials of the Dells area are raising objections to Automotion following the 2023 weekend in which multiple incidents were reported, including a joyriding chase, fight at Showboat Saloon, and numerous car accidents.

"Night time was extremely destructive," said Wojnicz. "We talked about some type of curfew or closing the bars at an early hour."

The mayor and Brinker said that Lake Delton closed down Wisconsin Dells Parkway between 12:30 and 1 a.m. on May 21, which Wojnicz said resulted in more traffic in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

