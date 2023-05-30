Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Area fire departments, scout troops, and the Wisconsin Dells High School marching band strolled through downtown Wisconsin Dells on Memorial Day.

Multiple organizations marched down Broadway starting at 9 a.m. on the holiday honoring fallen service members. The WDHS band played patriotic songs and the fire departments brought out current and vintage fire vehicles, saluting a crowd on both sides of the street. Scout troops raised the American flag at Bowman Park, the end location of the parade.

The parade began near Maurer's Market and marched north on Oak Street before turning east on Broadway. It finished with a ceremony at Bowman Park in which the WDHS band played "America, the Beautiful" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" among others.

Mark Cobb, commander of the Dells American Legion Post 187, emceed the ceremony and directed the firing squad at the end.

"When we first commit to protect the freedom of our country, our lives are in your hearts," said Guy Svehlek, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9387 in Wisconsin Dells, who also shared a story about a fellow soldier in Vietnam whose helicopter "went down."

The Kilbourn and Delton Fire Departments also marched through the parade and drove their fleet of vehicles. A large American flag held up by two firetrucks flew over Broadway near Bowman Park.

Dells Army Ducks drove its boat-like cruiser through the demonstration as well. Boy Scout Troop 69, the Dells area troop, raised the flag prior to the WDHS band songs.