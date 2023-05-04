Jefferson Elementary School in Beaver Dam was briefly locked down on Thursday morning after Beaver Dam Police received a report that there was a man in the 100 block of East South Street with a gun.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department Facebook page, the call came in around 10:53 a.m. Officers arrived seconds after the call and located the man and took him into custody within five minutes of officers responding to the report.

The gun the man had was fake and there was never a threat to the community. Schools were locked down as a precaution. He received a municipal citation.

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Mary Klawitter notified Jefferson families about the incident as well and said that the lockdown was very brief and the school day was not interrupted.