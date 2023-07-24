The Sauk County Sheriff's Office revealed the identities of the two men involved in a fatal rollover crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Highways 154 and 130 last Wednesday morning.

84-year-old Roger Hamilton, a Lone Rock native, was killed in the accident. Hamilton was driving a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck eastbound on Highway 154 and collided with a Freightliner crossing on Highway 130. The Freightliner was driven by 32-year-old Adrian Munoz-Chavez of Cape Coral, Fla.

Both vehicles overturned and stopped at the southeast corner of the intersection. No other passengers were in the trucks.