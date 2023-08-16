Two Reedsburg men were arrested for assaulting police officers in the city.

The men, ages 24 and 30, were reportedly harassing people in a city dog park just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Reedsburg Police Department press release. The two men drove away from the park before officers arrived, but the officers found them in the 300 block of South Dewey Avenue.

Both men resisted arrest before being taken into custody following a struggle. One of the suspects reportedly kicked an officer in the face during the altercation, after which the officer received treatment at a local hospital.

Charges of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct were filed against both suspects, who were taken to the Sauk County Jail. One of the men was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and battery to a law enforcement officer. The other was charged with felony intimidation of a victim.