Two people were taken into custody in Stevens Point after a robbery in a Wisconsin Dells business parking lot.

A juvenile in Wisconsin Dells was reportedly robbed in the parking lot on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

According to police:

The boy reported being approached by a male and female in a silver BMW SUV and the 18-year-old male suspect, a Florida resident, demanded money.

The juvenile surrendered money, but the male suspect demanded the rest from his wallet and threatened him with a firearm. Both the male and female then fled the scene, but the BMW license plate number was caught with a surveillance camera, which initiated a statewide alert to locate the vehicle.

Wisconsin Dells police were notified by the Stevens Point Police Department at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday that the suspects were in custody after the vehicle was located in that city. The male suspect was charged with robbery with threat of force. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the investigation.