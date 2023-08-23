Three people were hospitalized following a crash in the early morning hours Tuesday in rural Sauk County.

Two vehicles with extreme damage were discovered by a deputy arrived at the crash scene on Highway 23 at the intersection with Open View Road in the town of Westfield just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Three women were taken to hospitals for injuries. Initial reports indicated that a woman in a Chevrolet Cruze traveling south on Highway 23 swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Silverado with the other two women. One woman was thrown from the truck and flown by helicopter to a Madison-area hospital.

The driver of the Silverado attempted to avoid the collision but the vehicles reportedly struck nearly head-on. After colliding with the Cruze, the Silverado spun across the highway, ejecting the passenger before stopping in the ditch alongside the southbound lane. The Cruze remained in the northbound lane with the driver trapped in the car.

Seatbelts were reportedly not worn by the Silverado occupants, and deputies believe alcohol and drugs were involved in the crash. Names of all three injured women have not been released by the Sheriff's Office.