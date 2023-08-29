A St. Louis man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he stole a semitruck and crashed near Wisconsin Dells following a pursuit on Friday.

At about 2 p.m., the owner of the semi reported it stolen and tracked its location with GPS, according to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region DeForest Post. Responding officers began pursuing the truck, which was going south on Interstate 90-94, at mile marker 135 near Warrens at the border of Monroe and Jackson counties.

The State Patrol, along with the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and Tomah Police Department, used tire deflators in an effort to stop the truck, which continued to ride on its rims, causing the rear area of the semi to catch fire, according to the release. An armored Juneau County vehicle also deployed "tactical assets."

After a pursuit throughout Monroe and Juneau counties, the truck crashed just northwest of Wisconsin Dells at mile marker 85.4.

Michael S. Jones is charged in Juneau County Circuit Court with first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, taking and driving a commercial vehicle without consent, and attempting to flee an officer -- all felonies -- and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, as well as resisting or obstructing an officer.