Three stolen vehicles driven by Chicago residents were stopped and six males were arrested in Dane County after fleeing Columbia County law enforcement.

A Columbia County Sheriff's Office release indicated that the department was informed of a stolen vehicle traveling on Wisconsin Highway 33 around 8 a.m. on Monday. The detective responding to the call witnessed a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee Track Hawk and two other suspected stolen vehicles leaving a gas station eastbound towards Interstate 90/94.

The vehicles were traveling fast and recklessly while the detective pursued them after alerting other deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol. After an unsuccessful traffic stop attempt on the Jeep, the detective pursued the vehicle until it hit a tire deflation device near the border with Dane County.

After the Jeep entered a ditch on the side of the freeway, the driver and passenger ran into a field near Windsor. Law enforcement personnel, a K-9 dog, and a drone searched for the suspects. Later, an officer found a suspicious stopped vehicle in the area where the suspects were arrested.

Columbia County deputies found the other two stolen vehicles, a Ram TRX - suspected to be stolen - and Dodge Challenger - confirmed stolen, while the Jeep was pursued. A secondary pursuit was needed to track down the Challenger and Ram, as both fled following stop attempts. The vehicles were found at a business on County Highway V in Dane County and the four suspects from both vehicles were arrested at the business.

The six arrested suspects were all from the Chicago, Ill. area and ranged between 16 and 23 years old. Names of the suspects were not provided.

