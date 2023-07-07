The search for James Yoblonski remains ongoing nearly a month later.

James, a 13-year-old boy from Reedsburg, went missing on June 12 around 7:30 a.m. A Friday release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office indicated that the case remains an active investigation in which "all avenues are being looked into." The department and the Yoblonski family, along with volunteer searchers, have been involved with trying to find him since he went missing.

Several investigators with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office have worked on tips and leads, conducted interviews, and analyzed electronic information. The search has widely been in the wooded areas near U.S. Highway 12 in Sauk County in the area south of Baraboo near Devil's Lake State Park. The department indicated that other unspecified "areas of interest" have been searched as well.

Four days after Yoblonski went missing, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office indicated that he likely was alive and trying to live "off the grid." When he disappeared, he took his family's vehicle and a firearm. One makeshift campsite was believed to be his, and another found in the woods was determined not to be.

The Sheriff's Office encouraged anyone involved with the search to be cognizant of the uneven terrain in the area, stating that two searchers were hospitalized with injuries stemming from falls. Public involvement in the search, while allowed, is discouraged for this reason.

A "ping" of Yoblonski's cell phone shortly after he was reported missing by his father, William, led investigators to the wooded areas that have been searched for nearly a month now.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of James Yoblonski is encouraged to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at (608) 355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at (888) 847-7285.