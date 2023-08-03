A Reedsburg man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of automobile theft.

The 35-year-old man was booked into the Sauk County Jail in the early morning hours after Reedsburg Police received a report around 1:40 a.m. of a stolen vehicle near the 1200 block of 19th Street in the city, according to a department release. Witnesses told responding officers that the man attempted to steal multiple vehicles before driving away in one.

The officers discovered the man in the stolen vehicle a short time after the call, according to the release. He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, criminal damage to property, a probation hold, and three counts of felony bail jumping.

According to court records, the man has three open cases in Richland County for retail theft that include multiple felony bail jumping charges. He also pled guilty to public official bribery and manufacturing and delivering prescription drug charges in May.