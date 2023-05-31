Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Drivers operating while intoxicated were the target of law enforcement in Columbia County during the long Memorial Day weekend.

The county sheriff's office announced that on the evening of May 30, 22 people were arrested. Of those arrests, 20 of them were first-time offenders. One person earned a third OWI charge, while another, 39-year-old Michael Meyer of Madison, was booked into Columbia County Jail for his seventh.

"During busy holiday weekends, traffic enforcement is a high priority for the Sheriff's Office to ensure all of the traveling families are able to safely arrive to their destinations," said Sheriff Roger Brandner in the release, adding that intoxicated driving is "one of the biggest dangers on the roadways."

According to the department's release, a citizen complaint of a golf cart driving down a road throwing a beer bottle into a ditch prompted pursuit. Meyer struggled to keep the cart on the road and was seen urinating on the side.

Brandner expressed gratitude for citizen reports of several driving complaints that led to the 22 arrests.