A 17-year-old was determined by the National Transportation Safety Board to have been driving the 2010 Ford F-150 that tragically killed 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney near Reedsburg during the morning of May 12.

On Tuesday, the NTSB announced that the teenage driver, whose name remains unidentified, was traveling westbound on Wisconsin Highways 23/33 and swerved to the right to avoid hitting a school bus that was picking up Evelyn. The driver sideswiped the bus before striking the student, who was attending Webb Middle School in Reedsburg at the time of her death.

While stopped, the bus had its amber and red lights operating in the front and rear and had its stop sign arm extended. Eastbound traffic on the two-lane highway had stopped while the bus was stationed. The truck that struck Evelyn eventually came to a stop in a nearby ditch.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to NTSB's report, which also indicated that no one on the bus was hurt. Other circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

