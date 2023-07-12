A Juneau County woman who was charged with killing her boyfriend in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on July 7.

Crystal Pharis, 31, pleaded no contest on April 14 to the first-degree intentional homicide of 26-year-old Jason Dailey of Necedah, according to court records. Along with 40 years behind bars, Pharis will also receive 20 years of extended supervision. She was being held at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac prior to her sentencing.

Pharis also received five other charges that were dismissed but were read in for consideration in potential future cases. These included hiding a corpse with a domestic abuse modifier and four felony bail-jumping counts. She also was charged with neglecting a child at the time of the other charges.

The charges came following a welfare check in Necedah by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 12, 2019, in which Dailey's body was found. An autopsy performed the next day found that Dailey died from blunt force trauma, and a man who opened the door for deputies said that Pharis was "moody and angry with violent tendencies." Her initial bail was set at $1 million.

Pharis also believed Dailey was unfaithful, according to the man. Dailey's body was covered with blankets and had injuries to his head, face, and ear upon discovery.

Pharis is also ordered to have no contact with Donna, Brian, and her daughter Trinity Dailey as a condition of her sentence. She has also been charged with assaulting a child protective services worker since the homicide charges.

