The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has revealed the identities of the two men involved in a fatal rollover crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Highways 154 and 130 last Wednesday morning.

Roger Hamilton, 84, of Lone Rock, was killed in the crash. Hamilton was driving a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck east on Highway 154 and collided with a Freightliner crossing on Highway 130. The Freightliner was driven by Adrian Munoz-Chavez, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida.

Both vehicles overturned and stopped at the southeast corner of the intersection. No other passengers were in the trucks.