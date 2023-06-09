A Reedsburg man who was arrested on May 31 received additional charges on June 6 following a search of his home.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office and Reedsburg Police Department issued a joint release on June 8 regarding 43-year-old Robert Sullivan, who was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV that was stopped around 4 p.m. on May 31 for an equipment violation.

The deputy who pulled over Sullivan was familiar with him and suspected he was still out on bond from a January arrest for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, and also learned that Sullivan was out on bond for other criminal cases.

A Reedsburg officer arrived to assist the Sauk County deputy and searched the SUV Sullivan's consent. Sullivan threw a digital scale and small plastic bags containing prescription pills and suspected fentanyl from his pocket into a nearby grassy area after getting out of the vehicle.

Sullivan was subsequently arrested and taken to Sauk County Jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs and paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver 10 to 50 grams of fentanyl, carrying a concealed knife, and four felony bail jumping counts.

Reedsburg officers and the Sauk County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Sullivan's home in Reedsburg on June 6. The officers discovered evidence of drug sales and paraphernalia in the home, leading to possible additional charges being referred to the Sauk County district attorney's office.

Court records indicate Sullivan has open cases for possession of methamphetamine, narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, manufacturing and intent to deliver methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing an officer, as well as multiple felony bail jumping charges.

GALLERY: Ceremony honors Sauk County public safety personnel 051518-bara-news-galeries021 051518-bara-news-galeries016 051518-bara-news-galeries015 051518-bara-news-galeries010 051518-bara-news-galeries013 051518-bara-news-galeries018 051518-bara-news-galeries017 051518-bara-news-galeries003 051518-bara-news-galeries006 051518-bara-news-galeries004 051518-bara-news-galeries012 051518-bara-news-galeries001 051518-bara-news-galeries011 051518-bara-news-galeries020 051518-bara-news-galeries022 051518-bara-news-galeries014 051518-bara-news-galeries005 051518-bara-news-galeries002 051518-bara-news-galeries007 051518-bara-news-galeries008 051518-bara-news-galeries019 051518-bara-news-galeries009